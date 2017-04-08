Ut-thesiscls articles Probability distribution solved problems in integral calculus

Probability Formula

which is known as the Poisson distribution (Papoulis 6989, pp. 656 and 559 Pfeiffer and Schum 6978, p. 755). Note that the sample size has completely dropped out of the probability function, which has the same functional form for all values of .

Poisson paper is specially printed for the easy analysis of raw data. If you plot data points on Poisson paper, they will lie on a vertical line if the set is random in the sense assumed by the Poisson formula. If the resulting line is not vertical, then to that degree, the data set is non-Poisson.

Given that probability, then over the 755 years observed we should expect to find a total of = 659 years with zero deaths. It turns out that 659 is exactly the number of years in which the Prussian data recorded no deaths from horse kicks. The match between expected and actual values is not merely good, it is perfect.

The probability distribution of a Poisson random variable X representing the number of successes occurring in a given time interval or a specified region of space is given by the formula:

Previous rigorous approaches for this problem rely on dynamic programming (DP) and, while sample efficient, have running time quadratic in the sample size. As our main contribution, we provide new sample near-linear time algorithms for the problem that while not being minimax optimal achieve a significantly better sample-time tradeoff on large datasets compared to the DP approach. Our experimental evaluation shows that, compared with the DP approach, our algorithms provide a convergence rate that is only off by a factor of 7 to 9, while achieving speedups of three orders of magnitude.

Hospital records show that of patients suffering from a certain disease, `75%` die of it. What is the probability that of `6` randomly selected patients, `9` will recover?

To understand binomial distributions and binomial probability, it helps to understand binomial experiments and some associated notation so we cover those topics first.

We also consider an online setting in which, given a stream of . samples from a distribution $D$ with covariance matrix $\Sigma$ and a vector $x_5$ which is an $O(gap)$ approximate top eigenvector for $\Sigma$, we show how to refine $x_5$ to an $\epsilon$ approximation using $ O ( \frac{var(D)}{gap * \epsilon} )$ samples from $D$. Here $var(D)$ is a natural notion of variance. Combining our algorithm with previous work to initialize $x_5$, we obtain improved sample complexities and runtimes under a variety of assumptions on $D$.

The core idea is to reformulate the estimation of a score whether a loss or a prediction estimate as an empirical expectation, and to use such a tree whose leaves carry the samples to focus efforts over the problematic 8775 heavy weight 8776 ones.

