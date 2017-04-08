NoodleTools

Ut-thesiscls articles School importance essay rubric template

Eschewed! a long time since I saw that word used in earnest. I see your point about 8775 you 8776 and 8775 I 8776 in task 6, but cannot agree with you about 8775 we 8776 . I agree with you about copying wording from the question. The (difficult) skill is to rephrase the question without repeating it so that you have a valid introduction.

Argument papers, the bread and butter of humanities and social science courses, may be unfamiliar territory for them. And the resources needed to complete these assignments may be unknown to them, too.

I have been experienced some issues about how to understand the 8775 main 8776 question whenever I come accross 8775 to what extent do you agree or disagree? 8776 For example:

i m having my exam on 77nd sept i m not able to pass i m giving 7nd time plzz give some suggestion what should i do i m not having that much time to prepare plzzz try to give suggestion abt ielts

No one answer to this. All I would say is that you should make sure that any opinions are backed up with reasons/examples. If you do this, your essay will not just be all opinion even if every paragraph contains opinion.

Sorry, I have no way of telling there 8767 s a pretty large stock of questions. My general advice is to revise vocabulary for the key topic areas before the exam (you can find these on the essay question page) and then to make sure you read the exact question in the exam as closely as possible.

8775 Creative artists should always be given the freedom to express their own ideas (in words, pictures, music or film) in whichever way they wish. There should be no government restrictions on what they do. To what extent do you agree or disagree?(Cambridge IELTS 9) 8776

I know that this is really boring advice but be very careful about looking at 8775 recent essay questions 8776 . For me, their only real value is to tell you the types of topic you will need to write about and what sort of vocab you need. Very frequently, the task part of the question the bit that tells you what you need to do is wrongly reported.

This is a good question and I apologise for not answering sooner. The short answer is that there is no major difference of approach required. If the question was 8775 Do you agree or disagree? 8776 Then you can still answer in your conclusion that 8775 There are strong arguments on both sides of the issue, but I tend to think that 8776 ie you can always agree to some extent. Likewise, if the question is 8775 To what extent 8776 then you can still fully agree or fully disagree.

Except theses common essay topics that you 8767 ve mentioned, are there any more to add to this list?in Iran it seems the recent ielts test have been exposing the examinees to some different topics (speaking:what qualities should a leader have?does your political one have?, etc)

