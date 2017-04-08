Ut-thesiscls blog Decision support system phd online

Evidence-based Decision Making in Critical Care Medicine

Date: 2017-04-08 15:20

More videos «Decision support system phd online»

Hello, this is Julia Schopick, for . Today, I am honored to have as my guest one of the few people in this world I consider to be a true visionary: Dr. Burt Berkson.

MBA Program | Programs

JULIA SCHOPICK – Around the time that Dr. Gironi spoke at one of the conferences here recently, I did a big search of the public relations that came from the conference. I searched on Dr. Gironi’s name, as well as the names of her 5665 co-investigators (I forget their names). It turned out that had done several studies, individually and together. Several of these studies were funded by Pharma the other one, not funded by Pharma, was on LDN. Of course, as you and I know, the LDN study turned out to be much more paradigm-shifting much more interesting. Guess which ones got the publicity?

PhD, Social Psychology, Indiana University - Department of

DR. BERKSON - I’ve never seen sicker people than those with hepatotoxic mushroom poisoning. I eat very few wild mushrooms. And I like walking my dog, and doing all kinds of things like that. And reading books, fictional books.

Burt Berkson, MD, PhD, Talks With Honest Medicine About

JULIA SCHOPICK – I think you went back to medical school partly because your wife had been having miscarriages and you went to the top doctors in the field. And what did you find?

Get to know past and present MBA students and learn about their experiences as part of the Columbia Business School community. Visit Student Profiles →

JULIA SCHOPICK – This must have just been the biggest shock! I know that Dr. Bartter was very, very disappointed that there was no more interest. You really do think that this lack of interest was because the pharmaceutical companies weren’t interested in going with it and doing more investigation?

JULIA SCHOPICK – But people are still shocked that the doctors aren t interested. For instance, with Silverlon – when it was the only thing that was able to heal my husband after 8 months of a non-healing wound.

DR. BERKSON : They said: “This is not an approved drug. And it’s not on our formulary. And you did not follow orders like a good internal medicine doctor.”

DR. BERKSON - Big Pharma does a lot of very important things. There are a lot of drugs that I use on my patients that are wonderful. Some of the antibiotics are very effective. Some of the blood pressure medications are wonderful drugs, and I use them every day. But some of them, I think are worthless.

JULIA SCHOPICK – I just know it. Pharma’s going to be very upset with this. I think we discussed earlier that Pharma is not happy with what s going to happen (., the comparing of treatments with regard to their effectiveness). They re fighting it.

«Decision support system phd online» in pictures. More images «Decision support system phd online».