MLA Style Papers: Step-by-Step Instructions for Formatting

Date: 2017-04-08 05:02

Here is a sample paper in MLA format that has both the cover page and the outline pages. This paper has 65 pages so if you are under a slow Internet connection, please wait a few seconds for all of the pages to load. This paper is current with the latest MLA manual.

Purdue OWL: MLA Formatting and Style Guide

This information was very helpful, thank you! I utilized the cover format with the university name at the top as it looks much more professional than the second. I like to have as much information on the cover page as is allowed. 🙂

Guide to Writing Research Papers in MLA Style

MLA Style - Citation Machine

Winston, I suggest you talk to your professor. I have been teaching from thiis handout for years, and when a student makes a formatting error on a rough draft, I just ask them to fix it for the revision. But your instructor is the one who designed the assignment and who evaluates your submissions, so he or she is the person to approach with questions.

Using American Psychological Association (APA) Format (Updated to 6th Edition)

The Purdue University Online Writing Lab, West Lafayette, IN

Brief summary of APA style documentation. Handling quotations in your text. Your reference list. Examples. A Note on Notes. General APA Format.

The Bible is not included in the list of works cited. If you want to indicate the version of the Bible you are citing, do so in your in-text citation.

This guide provides basic explanations and examples for the most common types of citations used by students. For additional information and examples, refer to the MLA Handbook .

If you found the picture on a blog or a Flickr gallery, adjust the citation accordingly. If you found the image as the result of a Google search for something, you might very well end up finding a page that re-uses someone else 8767 s picture without appropriately giving credit. There are many variables. Talk to your instructor, who will be the one grading your work, and will therefore be the right person to advise you on what to do.

