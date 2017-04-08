Selected essays on James Joyce's Araby - The Literary Link

Ut-thesiscls page Astrong thesis is it

Even the house in which the youthful main character lives addsto the sense of moral decay. The former tenant, a priest (now dead),is shown to have been insensitive to the spiritual needs of his legacy was a collection of books that showed his confusion of thesacred with the secular-and there is evidence that he devoted hislife to gathering money and furniture. He left behind no evidenceof a life of spiritual influence.

Remember that archetype can be generously applied to a num-ber of man's values, dreams, and beliefs, but that myth comprises only apart of archetype. Archetype is a much larger term, and if you perceivesome universal experience in a literary work, it can quite logically form apart of our racial past. Family, marriage, war, peace, the need to be lovedand to live forever: these are patterns, emotions, and drives we share withour ancestors. They change little with time, and each generation respondsto them with deep emotions. The presence of archetype in a work givesthat work added importance and an essay defining the archetype, its effectand resultant added meaning will be of value to readers who may have re-sponded but have not discerned why.

Arriving, he finds the bazaar nearly empty. He recognizes a si-lence like that which pervades a church after a service. The churchis empty it is not attended by the faithful. Two men count money ona silver salver. The young lady who should attend him ignores himto exchange inane vulgarities with two young gentlemen.

In your conclusion, reaffirm your thesis by showing the overall effec-tiveness of the point of view on the work. Did the work gain much or littlefrom its use? Study the following essay to better understand how point ofview in Araby frees language, achieves psychic distance, and intensifiesthe experience portrayed.



The content consists of brief but condensations of the action of the story. The content tells your reader what happens. Remember that you cannot relate all the action. Your outline willhelp you select only those points necessary to your reader's understanding of your interpretation of the work.

Probably no other twentieth century short story has called forthmore attention than Joyce's Araby. Some universality of experiencemakes the story interesting to readers of all ages, for they respond in-stinctively to an experience that could have been their own. It is apart of the instinctual nature of man to long for what he feels is thelost spirituality of his world. In all ages man has believed that it ispossible to search for and find a talisman, which, if brought back, willreturn this lost spirituality. The development of theme in Araby re-sembles the archetypal myth of the quest for a holy talisman.

To write an essay using myth and archetype, determine how theirpresence influences and reveals the meaning of the work. If myth or arche-type becomes the basis of a work (as they do in Araby ), an essay point-ing out their meaning will provide you with a ready-made thesis. Orderingthe development of your essay will become relatively simple, for the stagesof the reenactment of the archetypal pattern will direct your , on the other hand, the use of myth does not form the basis of the entirework, but is only an enrichment of another pattern, your order of develop-ment will be somewhat more complex. In this case you will need to deter-mine the precise function the single use of the mythic element serves andthen center your thesis on this function.

Finally the girl speaks to the boy. She asks him if he is going toAraby. He replies that if he does he will bring her a gift, and fromthat moment, his thoughts upon the mixed imagery of the saintly lightupon her hair and the potential sensuality of the white border of apetticoat, the boy cannot sleep or study. The word Araby cast anEastern enchantment over him, and then on the night he is to go tothe bazaar his uncle neglects to return home. Neither the aunt noruncle understands the boy's need and anguish, and thus his isolationis deepened. We begin to see that the story is not so much a story oflove as it is a rendition of the world in which the boy lives.

Araby is a story of first love even more, it is a portrait of aworld that defies the ideal and the dream. Thus setting in this storybecomes the true subject, embodying an atmosphere of spiritual pa-ralysis against which a young boy's idealistic dreams are no this, the boy takes his first step into adulthood.

It is true, as a writer reminds us, that no matter the work,Joyce always views the order and disorder of the world in terms ofthe Catholic faith in which he was reared. 7 In Araby, however,there is, in addition, an overlay of Eastern mysticism. This diversity of background materials intensifies the universality of the can turn to the language and the images of the story to see howthe boy's world is shown in terms of these diverse backgounds.

