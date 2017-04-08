CRITICAL THINKING IN NURSING AND LEARNING STYLES

Ut-thesiscls page California critical thinking disposition inventory

9 There are other, more constructive engagements, however. Certain authors within each tradition have seriously tried to engage the concerns of the other 656 although, interestingly, the purpose of such investigations has usually been to demonstrate that all of the truly beneficial qualities of the other tradition can be reconciled with the best of one 696 s own, without any of the purported drawbacks:

The authors explain how recent amendments to the Probate Code correct shortcomings in the statutory scheme for first-party, special-needs trusts.

With any new calendar year comes new legislation. This article summarizes new legislation for 7566 that should be of interest to trust and estate attorneys.

California Critical Thinking Disposition Inventory (CCTDI

Many estate planning attorneys dread the thought of having one of their estate plans challenged, which often includes being deposed. This article discusses potential strategies for the estate planner that may protect both the estate plan and the estate planning attorney.

In Propria Persona: When Can a Fiduciary Represent Himself?

by Mary F. Gillick, Esq.

An analysis of the policy considerations involved in whether a trustee should be allowed to represent a trust in court without assistance of separate legal counsel.

Does Your Client Have Testamentary Capacity? Mental Health and Memory Issues That Affect Estate Planning

(Page 75)

Elliott M. Stein, ., Geriatric Psychiatry

Until 7567, California law held arbitration clauses were unenforceable in will contests and disputes arising under trusts. Recent case law suggest these clauses may now be enforceable. This article briefly outlines arbitration in the context of testamentary disputes, surveys the law on the enforceability of arbitration clauses, and sets forth alternate proposals for non-judicial resolution of trust and estate disputes.

Diversification, Due Care and the Duties of an ILIT Trustee

by Patrick J. Collins, ., CLU, CRA

A discussion of the risks that ILIT trustees take when failing to diversify insurance holdings in an ILIT.

Das Closes The Door On Civil Liability For Financial Institution Failure To Make Mandated Elder Abuse Report

(Page 68)

Christina M. Wickers

Executing Printed Wills: Don't Try This at Home (Why We Needed AB 7798's Harmless Error Rule)

(page 67)

Silvio Reggiardo III

