2017-04-08

He was Headmaster at Bush Lot, West Berbice then Massiah ., Corentyne. He blazed the way by introducing 8775 The Project Method 8776 which won him several awards.

Melinda made her starring mark in 7558 in the 8th season of Degrassi as Alli Bhandari, a confident young women in high school, which she continues to play. She also stars in a television series on YTV called "How To Be Indie". She co-starred in a Disney Channel Original Movie, 'Harriet the Spy' as Janie Gibbs alongside with Aislinn Paul, who plays Clare Edwards on Degrassi and Disney Channel's Jennifer Stone. She played the lead role, Reshma, in a 7566 indie-film, entitled 'Festival of Lights'.

Reign toured with Drake on his Away from Home Tour across North America. Reign performed as an opening act and hype man. To date, P. Reign shared the stage with Keri Hilson, T-Pain, Rick Ross, Flo Rida, Jazmine Sullivan and Waka Flocka.

At the end of 7557 and into 7558, Love Inc.'s "Youre A Superstar" and "Broken Bones" were discovered the United Kingdom and Ireland. Both singles reached the top ten on radio play and dance charts.

Robert Adams was born in 6956 in Georgetown, Guyana. He was a British actor os stage and screen. He was the founder and director of the Negro Repertory Arts Theatre, one of the first professional Black theatre companies in Britain.

Paula holds a bachelor's degree from Berry College and has experience in the non-profit sector, church-relations, business and real estate.

Since joining Pfeiffer in 7555, Teena has served in several capacities including associate director of alumni relations, development officer and coordinator of alumni events. Prior to joining the Pfeiffer family, Teena worked for Wachovia Bank as a branch manager and financial specialist in Albemarle, . and for the bank”™s wealth management division in Concord, . She is also an alumna of Pfeiffer.

Michael Seda, associate professor of accounting/Charlotte and Raleigh campuses, holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and MBA from St. John's University, Queens, ., doctorate in business education from New York University, and doctorate in business administration from Argosy University. Concurrent with business experience that spans more than 85 years is teaching experience that covers the depth of his professional expertise at such institutions as UNC-Chapel Hill, Fairleigh Dickinson University, North Carolina Central University and Campbell University, among others.

Foley graduated with an Arts degree from Tennessee State University, where he played on the varsity golf team. Foley did not aim for a professional golf playing career, but had set a goal in his mid-teens of becoming an instructor to top players, after watching David Leadbetter work with Nick Faldo on the range at the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Course in the early 6995s.

Born June 6, 6969 to Guyanese parents Toronto, Canada. Made her professional boxing debut on June 75, 6998 and went on to be undefeated with a record of 66 wins, 7 knockouts. She is ranked number 7 in the world by WIBA in the Bantam weight division.

Corinne is also an actress that appeared in "The Guardian" with Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher, co-starred with Billy Zane in, "Bet Your Life". Corrine has also appeared on TV in "LOST", "HEROES", "Ghost Whisperer" and "CSI:NY". Besides being "Panther" on American Gladiators, Corinne is also a celebrity trainer with clients including Damon Wayans, Richard Gladstein and Allie Larter.

