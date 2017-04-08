Psychology Courses | Degrees & Courses | La Trobe University

Ut-thesiscls page Psychology as a science of mind

Everything we do in Psychology is relevant to promoting health – understanding the basic circuitry of the mind and brain, promoting successful development and aging, and exploring the social, cultural and environmental factors that influence behavior. Our faculty and students are creating innovative solutions to important problems that range from depression, Down syndrome, and Alzheimer’s disease to social problems like stereotyping, cultural bias, and family violence. By partnering with the community, we’re finding new ways to promote healthy lifestyles among people of all ages.

Based on major counseling theories, this course focuses on practical treatment techniques used by professionals working in the field of substance abuse and addiction. Utilizing a case study approach, the course will examine basic concepts of substance abuse, addiction counseling, and intervention from a variety of theoretical perspectives. Each theory is examined based on its strengths and limitations, with consideration given to multicultural and ethical issues.

What all these different approaches to psychology have in common is a desire to explain the behaviour of individuals based on the workings of the mind. And in every area, psychologists apply scientific methodology. They formulate theories, test hypotheses through observation and experiment, and analyse the findings with statistical techniques that help them identify important findings.

Alternative pathways include TAFE transferring from another degree or campus at La Trobe transferring from another university where you are enrolled in a related degree, provided you meet the entry requirements or enrol in a degree through our special mature age entry scheme or via single subject enrolment. See undergraduate pathways or information for international students.

The Bachelor of Social Science (Psychology) may be used as a pathway to the Bachelor of Psychology for students who do not meet the initial entry requirements, as the ATAR (or equivalent) for entry into the Bachelor of Social Science (Psychology) is lower.



Students in the Bachelor of Social Science (Psychology) who meet certain eligibility criteria [PDF] in third year will be eligible to transfer to the Bachelor of Psychology or Bachelor of Psychology (Honours) program.

We are also proud members of the larger Pittsburgh community. Intellectually we share many collaborations with our neighbors at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Personally, we love living here. Pittsburgh is an amazing city that offers a quality of life rivaled by few other places in the world. Don 8767 t believe us? Check out some of Pittsburgh 8767 s many recent accolades.

Clinical Psychology: Capstone course requires students to integrate knowledge acquired across the master's program. For this course, students will demonstrate the ability to present varying theories, research, prevention, assessment, clinical applications and ethical issues relevant to the field in an integrated holistic manner..

Counseling systems and techniques reviews counseling theory and practice. Role and function of counseling, preparation of counselors and licensing, history of counseling, impact on the social sciences, and the traits of counselors and clients are analyzed. Major counseling theories and counseling of special populations are reviewed.

Where applicable, students are responsible for travel and accommodation costs involved in workplace learning experiences, or attending residential schools (distance education students).

