Ut-thesiscls page Solving system of equations in algebra

Solving systems of equations in two variables (Algebra 2

Date: 2017-04-08 16:46

More videos «Solving system of equations in algebra»

In the Substitution Method, we isolate one of the variables in one of the equations and substitute the results in the other equation. We usually try to choose the equation where the coefficient of a variable is 6 and isolate that variable. This is to avoid dealing with fractions whenever possible. If none of the variables has a coefficient of 6 then you may want to consider the Addition Method or Elimination Method.



Related Topics:

Worksheets to practice solving systems of equations

More Algebra Lessons

Example:

Solving Systems of Equations by Substitution (examples

In some word problems, we may need to translate the sentences into more than one equation. If we have two unknown variables then we would need at least two equations to solve the variable. In general, if we have n unknown variables then we would need at least n equations to solve the variable.

Solving Systems of Equations Algebraically Examples

We welcome your feedback, comments and questions about this site or page. Please submit your feedback or enquiries via our Feedback page.

Solving Systems of Equations Real World Problems

If you have difficulty with real world problems, you can find more examples and practice problems in the Algebra Class E-course.

Wow! You have learned many different strategies for solving systems of equations! First we started with Graphing Systems of Equations. Then we moved onto solving systems using the Substitution Method. In our last lesson we used the Linear Combinations or Addition Method to solve systems of equations.

One may also arrive at the correct answer with the help of the elimination method (also called the addition method or the linear combination method) or the substitution method.

$$\begin{array}{lcl} \\ 8\cdot \frac{-65}{6}+8y& =& 7\\ \\ -5+8y& =& 7\\ 8y& =& 7\\ \\ y& =& \frac{7}{8}\\ \end{array}$$

A system of equations is a set of two or more equations that you deal with at one time. When solving the system, you must consider all of the equations involved and find a solution that satisfies all of the equations. Dealing with more than one equation is what intimidates some students, but it's really not that hard.

$$\begin{array}{lcl} 7\cdot -7y & = & 8\\ 5-8 & = & 7y\\ -8 & = & 7y\\ \frac{-8}{7} & = & y\\ y & = & -\\ \end{array}$$

First we add the first and second equation to make an equation with two variables, second we subtract the third equation from the second in order to get another equation with two variables. Now we have a system of two equations with two variables:

«Solving system of equations in algebra» in pictures. More images «Solving system of equations in algebra».